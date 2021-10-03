Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) vs. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

This table compares Kosmos Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 9.33% 1.65% 0.47%

This table compares Kosmos Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.41 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -4.83 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $15.64 billion 1.41 $1.14 billion $2.17 16.48

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kosmos Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 9 0 2.67

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.34, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Kosmos Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power. The European Power segment comprises the electricity generation business in Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Belgium using gas and hard coal power plants. The Supply & Trading segment concentrates on trading in electricity, natural gas, coal, oil, carbon dioxide certificates, and biomass. The Operations Acquired from E.ON segment is the renewable energy operations received from E.ON and its geographical focus is on North America and Europe. The innogy segment focuses on renewable energy, distribution networks, and retail. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.