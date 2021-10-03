Wedbush Weighs in on First Foundation Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FFWM opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

