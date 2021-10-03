SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €144.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €144.00 ($169.41) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €133.19 ($156.69).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €116.26 ($136.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €135.62 ($159.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €118.01.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

