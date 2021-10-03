The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€7.50” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.27 ($8.55).

ETR AT1 opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

