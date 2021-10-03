The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.65 ($47.83).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

