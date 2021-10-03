FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Athenex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.33). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Athenex’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get Athenex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

ATNX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Athenex has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Athenex by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after buying an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Athenex by 3,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 2,047,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,660,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 636,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 127,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Athenex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 87,489 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.