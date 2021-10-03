Analysts Set Expectations for RBB Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

