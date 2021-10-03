Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

