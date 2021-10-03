Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pure Gold Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGM. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.16.

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.60.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

