The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €85.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. Covestro has a 52 week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

