MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:MSA opened at $148.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.97. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $376,852.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 987,746 shares in the company, valued at $151,994,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.