Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.