Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.