LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $355.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

Shares of LSB Industries are going to split on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,876,000. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,375,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 125.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 636,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

