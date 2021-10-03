Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Sells £14,000 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Fiske plc (LON:FKE) insider Alexander Harrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

Shares of LON:FKE opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. Fiske plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

