Barry M. Olliff Sells 11,285 Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £62,067.50 ($81,091.59).

LON:CLIG opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 522.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 530.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.24. City of London Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 381 ($4.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £276.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

