VectivBio Holding AG’s (NASDAQ:VECT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 6th

VectivBio’s (NASDAQ:VECT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 6th. VectivBio had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ VECT opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96. VectivBio has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter valued at about $31,235,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,152,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

