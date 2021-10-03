Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $384.86, but opened at $370.21. Moderna shares last traded at $346.57, with a volume of 214,281 shares traded.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,891,863.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,903,680. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

The firm has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.79 and a 200-day moving average of $263.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

