Insider Buying: BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Insider Buys 2,296 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Justin Stebbing acquired 2,296 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £4,477.20 ($5,849.49).

LON BBH opened at GBX 193.40 ($2.53) on Friday. BB Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 162.01 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a GBX 3.02 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50.

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

