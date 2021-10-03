Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE HEP opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 202,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

