JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.