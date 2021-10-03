JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

