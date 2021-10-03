Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

