Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

HTLF opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

