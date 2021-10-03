Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $217.04 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $160.16 and a 12-month high of $247.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.
Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.