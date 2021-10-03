Critical Analysis: Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) versus Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aclaris Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Seres Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57

Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.49%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 187.75%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics $6.48 million 163.90 -$51.01 million ($1.20) -14.46 Seres Therapeutics $33.22 million 19.99 -$89.13 million ($1.12) -6.46

Aclaris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics -1,067.07% -67.06% -48.08% Seres Therapeutics -441.65% -87.12% -41.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company was founded by Neal S. Walker, Frank Ruffo, Kamil Ali-Jackson, Christopher V. Powala, and Stuart D. Shanler in July 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

