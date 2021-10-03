Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) & Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Financial Review

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -441.63% -27.96% -19.85% Krystal Biotech N/A -14.46% -13.83%

98.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 4 11 0 2.73 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.55%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.92%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 180.19 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -39.14 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -31.51

Krystal Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krystal Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

