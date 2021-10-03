Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rises By 89.0%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 168,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,248,313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.03 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

