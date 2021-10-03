Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.84. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $34.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.40.

TSE:WFG opened at C$107.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.70%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

