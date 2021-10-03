First Internet Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $304.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $21,875,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.