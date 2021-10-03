Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Increased by Analyst

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.79 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $261.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

