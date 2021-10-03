Piper Sandler Comments on Renasant Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

RNST opened at $36.74 on Friday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after buying an additional 157,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.