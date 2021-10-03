Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.