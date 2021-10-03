Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

