ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €10.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ElringKlinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.64 ($16.05).

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €11.36 ($13.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04. The company has a market cap of $719.77 million and a PE ratio of 18.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of €13.46 and a 200 day moving average of €14.12. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €6.27 ($7.38) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

