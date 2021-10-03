TD Securities Increases Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$4.75

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE STC opened at C$3.49 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.70 million and a PE ratio of 69.80.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

