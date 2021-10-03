Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target Lowered to C$3.10 at BMO Capital Markets

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Bear Creek Mining stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$136.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

