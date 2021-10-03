Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target Lowered to C$3.10 at BMO Capital Markets

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Bear Creek Mining stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$136.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.
About Bear Creek Mining
