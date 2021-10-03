Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.30 ($19.18) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENGI. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.68 ($18.45).

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of Engie stock opened at €11.62 ($13.68) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.03. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.