Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by research analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $95.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.43 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

