Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by research analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $95.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
See Also: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.