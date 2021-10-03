Golden Goose Market Capitalization Tops $638,911.15 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $638,911.15 and $127,908.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00146164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.18 or 1.00159511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.06959894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

