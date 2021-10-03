Ink Price Down 18.2% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $320,496.47 and approximately $234.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00104319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00146267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,845.53 or 0.99887225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.21 or 0.07002602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

