Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

ARAY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 736,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,053. The firm has a market cap of $368.77 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,724.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter worth $298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accuray by 144.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accuray by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 679,502 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Accuray by 590.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 423,493 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

