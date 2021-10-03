GNY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $186,959.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $56.15 million and approximately $186,959.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,317.76 or 0.44505144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00229466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

