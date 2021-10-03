Handshake Market Capitalization Reaches $76.17 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $76.17 million and $353,133.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,899.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.59 or 0.07111950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00351230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.09 or 0.01156783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00111604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.00533230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.00456477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00292445 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,543,273 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

