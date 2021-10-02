Mithril Price Tops $0.0440 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $44.02 million and $7.98 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.00363718 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

