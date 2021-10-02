ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $172,946.68 and approximately $79,924.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,622,414 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

