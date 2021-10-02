Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142,637.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $149.71 million and approximately $142,637.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00008261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.92 or 0.44601100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00118055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00227228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.