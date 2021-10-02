TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 39.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $25.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00145873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,651.29 or 0.99911067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.81 or 0.07038271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,446,490,563 coins and its circulating supply is 43,445,761,455 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

