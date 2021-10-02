WaykiChain (WICC) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $26.98 million and $6.32 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.92 or 0.44601100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00118055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00227228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

