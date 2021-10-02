The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001631 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $692.11 million and $190.00 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076781 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.95 or 0.00853649 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

