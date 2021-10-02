General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEVI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. General Environmental Management has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

Get General Environmental Management alerts:

General Environmental Management Company Profile

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for General Environmental Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Environmental Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.