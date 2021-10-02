General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GEVI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. General Environmental Management has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.31.
General Environmental Management Company Profile
